Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are set to miss out on in-demand midfielder Angel Gomes as he is Marseille bound.

Gomes is reaching the end of his contract at Lille this summer and despite the French club’s best efforts he wants to move on in search of a new challenge.

His contractual status has made him hot property and a host of Premier League sides have been linked with a free transfer swoop, even as Marseille have been pushing.

Tottenham are huge admirers of Gomes and have been keen to sign him, while West Ham are also interested in taking him to the London Stadium.

Both though will miss out as, according to French journalist Santi Aouna, Gomes now has an ‘agreement in principle’ to sign for Marseille.

He has been won over by the idea of moving to the Stade Velodrome and has agreed a contract with Marseille which will run until the summer of 2028.

It is a big coup for Roberto De Zerbi’s side to have seen off interest from the Premier League to keep Gomes, an England international, in Ligue 1.

Club Years Manchester United 2017-2020 Lille 2020- Boavista (loan) 2020-2021 Angel Gomes’ career history

Marseille are able to offer Gomes the chance to play in the Champions League next season, which is sure to have been a factor in his decision.

However, a deal running for just three years means that the 24-year-old could potentially return to the Premier League when he is 27.

Gomes came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, but headed to continue his career with Lille in 2020.

It has proven to be a wise decision, with the midfielder kicking on with his development, playing regularly and breaking into the England squad in the process.

He will link up with ex-Spurs star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at Marseille, while two Englishmen are also on the books in the shape of Mason Greenwood and Jonathan Rowe.