Bayern Munich hold an interest in an Everton target, but it is not yet concrete and there are no negotiations taking place.

Vincent Kompany led Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title this season, his first campaign in charge of the Bavarians, and will look to kick on next term.

Bayern Munich reached the quarter-final stage of the Champions League and taking the trophy back to Munich remains a burning aim for the club.

Kompany is looking at potentially adding to his defence if Kim Min-jae is sold; the Korean is wanted by AC Milan.

That could send the Bavarians in the direction of Burnley defender Maxime Esteve, who has been widely linked with Everton.

However, according to Munich daily TZ (via FCB Inside), Bayern Munich have not made their interest in the Burnley man concrete yet.

They have, as a result, not progressed to even holding any negotiations about potentially signing him.

Player Age Dayot Upamecano 26 Kim Min-jae 28 Hiroki Ito 26 Tarek Buchmann 20 Josip Stanisic 25 Bayern Munich’s centre-back options

An opportunity could then open up for Everton to swoop in for Esteve if Bayern Munich want to wait to offload Kim before making any move.

Kompany knows all about Esteve’s qualities and the defender helped Burnley to secure an instant return to the Premier League this season.

The Clarets had an incredibly tight defence in the second tier and only conceded 16 goals in their 46 league games.

At Turf Moor, the Burnley faithful only saw their defence let in eight goals in 23 matches.

Kompany is a fan of what Esteve, under contract for another four years at Burnley, can bring to the table, but a move to Bayern Munich looks far from certain at the moment.

Everton are in the market for defensive reinforcements and were recently suggested to be closing in on Galatasaray’s Davinson Sanchez.