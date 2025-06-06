Pete Norton/Getty Images

Thierry Small has swapped Charlton Athletic for Preston North End on a four-year contract and insists he is ‘over the moon’ to sign for the Deepdale outfit, dubbing them ‘the best club’ for him right now.

Preston flirted dangerously with relegation in the Championship in the recent season before managing to keep their heads above water and survive.

They are keen to avoid similar struggles next season and Small is being added to Paul Heckingbottom’s squad.

Small helped Charlton to win promotion to the Championship from League One this season, but his deal at the Valley runs out at the end of the month.

He has chosen to head for Preston and insists he is over the moon about the switch and is convinced the Deepdale outfit is the best club for him to be at.

Small told Preston’s official site: “I’m over the moon. It’s an exciting time, a big part of my career now, and I just can’t wait to get started.

“Speaking with the manager here, I feel like this was the next step for me to take.

Competition Games League One 42 FA Cup 3 EFL Trophy 2 EFL Cup 1 Thierry Small’s appearances this season

“For me, it’s just to keep on learning, keep on developing and I feel like Preston’s the best club for me to do that whilst helping the team and hopefully achieving some success.”

The 20-year-old left-back made a total of 48 appearances for Charlton over the course of the season as Nathan Jones trusted him to make an impact on a regular basis.

Small played in both legs of the League One playoff semi-final tie against Wycombe Wanderers and then played in the final against Leyton Orient.

Despite being a left-back, Small is also able to operate in midfield and on the right flank when needed.

Losing Small will be a blow, but Charlton have been advised to concentrate on strengthening in the final third if they they want to survive in the Championship.