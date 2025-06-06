Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Marseille have made a contract offer to West Ham United star Nayef Aguerd and the player is interested in the Ligue 1 outfit’s project.

West Ham signed the Moroccan international from French outfit Rennes in the summer of 2022 in the hope of strengthening their backline.

However, Aguerd found it tough to meet expectations and last summer he joined Spanish outfit Real Sociedad on a season-long loan.

His performances with the Spanish outfit have impressed and Real Sociedad want to make his move permanent.

However, they are not the only side after the signature of the West Ham star, as Bayer Leverkusen from Germany and Marseille from France are interested in Aguerd; Leverkusen consider the defender to be a priority target.

Marseille, who secured a spot in the Champions League last season, are plotting to add Aguerd to their squad and have contacted the players’ camp.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the French outfit have accelerated their efforts and submitted a contract offer to Hammers centre-back Aguerd.

Club Years FUS Rabat 2014-2018 Dijon 2018-2020 Rennes 2020-2022 West Ham United 2022- Real Sociedad (loan) 2024-2025 Nayef Aguerd’s career history

It has been suggested that Aguerd is interested in the Marseille project, but a transfer will be dependent on whether they will be able to agree on a deal with West Ham.

The Hammers under Graham Potter are determined to rejig their squad and with having so many suitors for Aguerd in the market, they will be hoping for a bidding war.

Real Sociedad and Leverkusen are also pushing to sign the centre-back, who has two more years left on his current deal.

This summer Potter will look to create a team which will competitive in the Premier League this season and they are eyeing fresh faces.

Aguerd has featured 58 times in the West Ham colours and won the Conference League with the Hammers in the 2022/23 season.