Pau Barrena/Getty Images

Liverpool have taken a major step forward in their bid to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen as he ‘has received’ the ‘green light’ from the German side to complete the switch.

Wirtz has his heart set on a move to Liverpool and suitors such as Bayern Munich and Manchester City have been left disappointed.

Bayern Munich felt confident they would be able to land Wirtz, but he informed them he wants only to move to the Premier League champions.

Liverpool have been trying to agree a fee with Leverkusen for Wirtz and had one offer rejected, though talks continued.

Now Liverpool look to be firmly on the brink of getting hold of the Germany international attacking midfielder.

Wirtz ‘has received’ the ‘green light’ from Leverkusen to complete a move to Liverpool next week, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

It is suggested that the fee agreed between the two clubs is around the €150m mark.

That sum will shatter Liverpool’s club record transfer fee and also heap extra pressure on Wirtz to hit the ground running at Anfield.

It had been suggested that a Liverpool player could go the other way in the deal with Leverkusen keen on Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah.

All eyes will be on the exact details of the move and exactly how much Liverpool end up paying for Wirtz.

He will become the club’s second signing of the summer transfer window after the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool are not expected to stop there though, with further additions likely to come through the door at the club’s Anfield home in the coming weeks and months.