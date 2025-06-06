Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Juventus making a move for an Everton target this summer ‘cannot be ruled out’, as the Bianconeri look to strengthen their squad.

The Turin giants managed to finish in a Champions League spot in Serie A this season and are pushing ahead with transfer plans.

That could put them on a collision course with Everton, who are trying to put themselves ahead of the curve under their new regime, which will see them play at the Hill Dickinson Stadium next term.

David Moyes instilled belief in the Friedkin Group with a strong end to the recent campaign and Everton will have more wiggle room in the window this summer.

Bringing in a forward is high on their list and they have been linked with multiple forwards from Europe.

Iceland international Albert Gudmundsson, who is on loan at Fiorentina from fellow Serie A club Genoa, is a player who is on their list.

La Viola have an option to buy him this summer, but at this stage it is not clear what they want to do about the 27-year-old.

That could see Juventus swing into action as, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, an attempt by the Bianconeri for him ‘cannot be ruled out’.

Club Years PSV Eindhoven 2015-2018 AZ Alkmaar 2018-2022 Genoa 2022- Fiorentina (loan) 2024 Albert Gudmundsson’s career history

Fiorentina can make the Iceland forward a permanent name on their books for €17m, but their buy option is non-obligatory, and he could return to Genoa.

Everton may well now benefit from good contacts within Italian football as the Friedkin Group also own Serie A giants Roma.

Adding to the final third options is a priority for Everton, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of contract this summer and the Toffees could end up losing him for free.

They are also keen on Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade.

All eyes will be on Fiorentina to see if they are willing to make Gudmundsson permanent or if a bidding war will start for him.

He had an injury-hit loan spell at La Viola, where he scored six Serie A goals in 24 appearances.