Juventus have added a Ligue 1 centre-back who is on Leeds United’s radar to their shopping list for the summer transfer window.

Leeds were crowned the winners of the recently ended Championship, which sees them making a comeback to the Premier League.

In recent years, promoted teams from the second division have found it incredibly difficult to stay above the dotted line, and the Whites are looking to change that.

Daniel Farke’s side will need to be astute with their transfer business this summer and will need to strengthen multiple positions on the pitch.

Adding a quality central defender is also on their to-do list and Marseille skipper Leonardo Balerdi is a player they have been checking out.

The Argentine will not be a cheap option by any means, with Marseille warning about his potential price tag.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Juventus are now interested in the Argentine.

Player Age Joe Rodon 27 Ethan Ampadu 24 Pascal Struijk 25 Max Wober 27 Leeds United’s centre-back options

The 26-year-old was on the books of Boca Juniors and Borussia Dortmund before he switched to Marseille in 2020.

He has played more than 150 games for the Stade Velodrome outfit and he captains Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Marseille finished second in the Ligue 1 table, securing a place in next season’s Champions League; Leeds will need to make a very compelling case to convince him to join them.

Now with Juventus’ entry in the race for Balerdi, it remains to be seen if Leeds have a realistic chance of getting their hands on the defender.

The Whites are looking at a number of targets and hold an interest in Mainz’s right-sided star Anthony Caci, who is also on the radar of fellow Premier League outfit Fulham.