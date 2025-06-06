Carl Recine/Getty Images

Puskas Akademia shot-stopper Armin Pecsi is on the verge of signing for Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Reds had a fantastic season, as they won the league title in Arne Slot’s first season, and the club hierarchy are now backing him.

Jeremie Frimpong has been signed already, while they are working to get Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez in the upcoming days and weeks of the window.

All of them are expected to be crucial first-team players for the Reds, but they are also aware that they need to strengthen their youth set-up as well.

They have some highly talented youngsters and now they are set to add a young shot-stopper soon.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Anfield outfit are set to secure highly-rated Puskas Akademia custodian Pecsi.

Pecsi is a Hungary Under-21 international and has 52 Hungarian top-flight appearances under his belt for Puskas Akademia.

Player Move Trent Alexander-Arnold To Real Madrid Jeremie Frimpong To Liverpool Caoimhin Kelleher To Brentford Liverpool transfer moves

The 20-year-old has agreed to join the Anfield outfit as he is intrigued to be part of the project.

Liverpool are now set to beat competition from other clubs to secure Pecsi, who will be the record transfer for Puskas Akademia.

The Reds recently sold their academy graduate Caoimhin Kelleher to fellow Premier League club Brentford and Pecsi could become the third choice behind Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Slot’s side are looking to turn him into a top-class shot-stopper under the guidance of their already existing goalkeepers, who will fight to be the first-choice from next season.

Liverpool already have one Hungarian on the books in the shape of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

He could play a key role in helping Pecsi to settle down at Anfield after he makes the move.