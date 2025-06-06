Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool winger Luiz Diaz will only leave Anfield to join Spanish giants Barcelona despite strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

The 28-year-old winger has become a hot topic in the ongoing transfer window, with Barcelona and Saudi Arabian outfits showing interest in him.

Catalan giants Barcelona have followed Diaz’s progression closely and they think that the Liverpool star can improve their squad, making him the preferred target of sporting director Deco.

Barcelona approached Liverpool on Wednesday regarding a move for the winger, but the Merseyside outfit rejected their advance.

Liverpool are not eager to sell Diaz in the summer and they are determined that they will not be rushed into making a decision on his future.

Saudi Arabian outfits are keen on him and they might come up with a huge offer for Diaz, which could help to lure the Colombian to the Saudi Pro League.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Diaz will only leave Liverpool this summer to join no other club except Barcelona.

Player Fee Trent Alexander-Arnold £8.4m Caoimhin Keller £12.5m to £18m Liverpool’s sales so far this summer

Diaz’s father and the player both are fans of Barcelona and it is suggested that the player is creating pressure on Liverpool to let him join the La Liga outfit.

The Colombian international recently admitted that he is happy on Merseyside, but his camp are talking with other clubs.

Diaz’s deal with Liverpool expires in 2027 and the Reds believe that they are in a strong position, as there is no need to sell him to generate cash.

Liverpool have been active in the ongoing window and they are working on a deal to sign Florian Wirtz in the ongoing window on a big-money move.

If the deal for Wirtz goes through, Liverpool might think of sanctioning an exit for Diaz in the summer to get maximum value out of the deal as the player will enter the final year of his contract at the end of next season.