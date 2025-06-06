Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

Napoli have met Parma and the entourage of their forward Ange-Yoann Bonny, who has been widely linked with Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees suffered heartbreak at the end of their campaign as they missed out on getting in either the Champions League or the Europa League.

They, however, will be playing in the Conference League and will have the opportunity to attract good players with European football at the City Ground.

Nuno will need to have good squad depth to compete domestically and in Europe, and they are already moving to sign three players from Botafogo.

Parma’s 21-year-old French forward Bonny has been linked with a possible switch to the Tricky Trees, to compete with Chris Wood, who had a fantastic campaign.

However, the France Under-21 international has no shortage of suitors as Serie A giants Inter Milan and Serie A champions Napoli are genuinely interested in him.

And now, according to Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogiorno (via Calcio Napoli), Napoli have met the club and the player’s agents.

Player Age Cuiabano 22 Igor Jesus 24 Jair Cunha 20 Botafogo players Nottingham Forest want to sign

Napoli custodian Alex Meret and Bonny are represented by P&P Sport Management and that could prove to be a plus point for Antonio Conte’s side.

Bonny signed a new contract at Parma last summer, which runs until the summer of 2027, but he could head out the door amid so much interest in him.

Napoli are looking to back Conte with sufficient quality this summer and a genuine approach from Gli Azzurri could be a very lucrative option for the young forward.

Now only time will tell if the Tricky Trees will go in with an offer for Bonny in the upcoming days and weeks.

Bonny scored six Serie A goals and made four assists in 37 league appearances for I Crociati.