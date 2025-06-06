Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Argentine outfit Rosario Central are advancing in a bid to sign a Tottenham Hotspur attacker and though the swoop is ‘not a simple transaction’ there is ‘optimism’.

Spurs managed to transform their fortunes for the summer transfer window by getting into the Champions League and have already started the process of offloading surplus stars with Timo Werner departing and Sergio Reguilon released.

Other players could also go, even on loan, and now the focus is on attacker Alejo Veliz, who the north London outfit paid £13m for back in the summer of 2023.

In the second half of the 2023/24 season, he was loaned out to Sevilla, where he played a grand total of 31 minutes in six games.

Last season, another La Liga outfit, Espanyol, loaned him for the season, but he had a below-par loan spell there as well.

Veliz scored only one league goal in 27 league appearances and he could be out of Spurs again this summer.

His former club, Rosario Central, are trying to bring him back, and, according to journalist Uriel Lugt, they have put a formal loan offer on the table.

The deal is rated as ‘not a simple transaction’, however despite that, the Argentine side remain ‘optimistic’ that the move can be done.

Club Years Rosario Central 2021-2023 Tottenham Hotspur 2023- Sevilla (loan) 2024 Espanyol (loan) 2024-2025 Alejo Veliz’s career history

The former Argentina Under-20 international spent time in Rosario Central’s youth system and spent two years in the senior squad.

He made 63 appearances for Canallas in which he scored 19 goals and he could be on his way to improve on that tally.

Veliz was chased by Southampton last summer, with Saints also wanting him on loan.

Now Tottenham will have to weigh up whether the benefits of sending him back to Argentina, where he could rediscover his form, outweigh the risks of not exposing him to English football in order to help his adaptation.