Atletico Madrid have been told that the price of Johnny Cardoso for teams other than Tottenham Hotspur is €40m, with no room for negotiation.

Los Rojiblancos want to sign the Real Betis midfielder and have an agreement in place on a contract with his representatives; it has been suggested Cardoso wants to stay in La Liga.

However, there is no deal with Betis and nor have Atletico Madrid made an offer as yet.

They have, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Betis, been in touch with Betis to see what they would have to offer to sign Cardoso this summer.

Betis have informed Atletico Madrid that they would need to meet Cardoso’s release clause, which is €40m, and there is no intention to sell him for less.

Only Tottenham would be able to sign the American midfielder for less money due to the €25m option to buy they agreed with Betis last summer.

If Tottenham do not trigger the clause then they will still be able to claim 20 per cent of any fee Betis receive for Cardoso which is above €25m.

Manager Current job Thomas Frank Brentford Andoni Iraola Bournemouth Marco Silva Fulham Xaxi Unattached Kieran McKenna Ipswich Town Scott Parker Burnley Managers linked with Tottenham job

Atletico Madrid are currently considering whether they do want to pay €40m to sign the midfielder.

Boss Diego Simeone has been clear that he wants to see Cardoso brought to the club this summer.

Tottenham have just sacked Ange Postecoglou as manager, despite the Australian leading Spurs to Europa League success.

Any decision on a swoop for Cardoso by Spurs may need to be run past whoever will be the new manager in north London.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been heavily linked with the role, while Fulham manager Marco Silva is also considered to be a contender for the job at Tottenham.