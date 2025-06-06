Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Portsmouth are not signing Sheffield Wednesday striker Jamal Lowe, who has been linked with a return to Pompey, according to journalist Andrew Moon.

Pompey had a good season back in the Championship under their highly-rated manager John Mousinho, as they finished 16th and avoided the drop.

Despite a poor start to the campaign, they improved drastically after the halfway point, and the club are preparing to strengthen the squad.

The summer transfer window is now open for business and Pompey have targeted multiple areas they need to add quality to before the season starts.

Adding more firepower to the attack looks to be something they have planned and former Portsmouth hitman Lowe has been linked with a Fratton Park return.

However, despite the links, a move has been played down, as it has been suggested that Mousinho’s side are not going for the 30-year-old.

Lowe has 119 Pompey appearances under his belt, but that number is likely not going up, as he is not returning to the club.

Result Competition Portsmouth 1-1 Hull City Championship Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Portsmouth Championship Portsmouth 1-0 Watford Championship Portsmouth’s last three results

The 30-year-old was a bit-part player for Danny Rohl’s side, who finished 12th, making only 12 league starts for the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday are going through a financial issue, but Lowe’s contract does not end until the end of next season.

Sheffield Wednesday signed him on a two-year deal last summer, but he could not get himself up and running at Hillsborough.

Now it remains to be seen if Mousinho’s side will be looking to bring in some other forwards in the upcoming weeks and months.