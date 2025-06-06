Michael Regan/Getty Images

Newcastle United are set to beat off stiff competition to land Rangers youngster Oliver Goodbrand and he is due to undergo a medical on Tyneside, according to journalist Craig Hope.

Rangers had a disastrous season which saw them sack Phillippe Clement in February and the long search for a new manager has seen Russell Martin handed the reins.

With the transfer window open and a manager in place, Rangers will look to add fresh faces to build a squad which will be able to be competitive next season.

They are expected to undergo a busy transfer window, as there will be several incomings and outgoings, even in the academy department also.

One of their talented youngsters, Goodbrand, has been gathering interest from European outfits and a team south of the border in the form of Newcastle.

The 16-year-old left-back is a product of the Rangers academy system and is highly rated at the Ibrox outfit.

Rangers offered him a new contract to keep him at Ibrox, but now it looks like the Gers are going to lose him this summer.

Person Position Russell Martin Head coach Matt Gill Assistant coach Issame Charai First team coach Russell Martin’s Rangers coaching staff

It has been claimed that Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are set to get their hands on Goodbrand as the player is due for a medical on Tyneside.

The Magpies will have to pay training compensation to Rangers for the 16-year-old if all goes well and he signs for them.

Since Newcastle underwent a takeover by the Saudi ownership, they have focused on bringing in young and talented players to their academy, which Goodbrand is set to be part of.

In recent years Newcastle have also seen their academy players progressing to the first-team and they have profited from their transfers also which helped them deal with PSR restrictions.

Newcastle are shaping up for an important summer and have been tipped to make two huge signings in the months ahead.