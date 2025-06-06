Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Leeds United are missing out on a Stoke City star who is set to pen a new contract with the Potters before being loaned out, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

The Elland Road outfit want to strengthen for life in the Premier League, but also have an eye on the future and promising young stars.

That has led them to Stoke for a potential signing, but their hopes are set to be dashed by Mark Robins’ men.

Leeds are keen on 19-year-old forward Emre Tezgel, however Stoke are firmly opposed to losing him and have been working to keep him.

Those efforts have paid off as the England Under-20 star is putting pen to paper to a new two-year contract at Stoke.

He did feature in 12 Championship games for the Potters in the recent season, but Stoke have different ideas for him next term.

They will send Tezgel out on a loan spell in order to speed his development with more regular game time.

Competition Games Championship 12 EFL Cup 3 FA Cup 2 Premier League 2 5 Emre Tezgel’s appearances this season

It remains to be seen what division Stoke are looking to send the forward to and whether they have any clubs in mind.

They did loan young attacker Nathan Lowe to Walsall for the first half of last season and he shone in League Two.

Mat Sadler was often all praise for Lowe, but Walsall were dealt a blow when he was recalled by Stoke, something which served to derail their automatic promotion hopes.

Lowe then struggled to feature at Stoke in the second half of the season, something that disappointed former Championship striker Sam Parkin.

Stoke may well be keen to avoid Tezgel being on the fringed as Lowe was when he returned to the Potteries.

As well as Championship involvement, Tezgel scored eleven goals in just five Premier League 2 games this season, catching the eye.