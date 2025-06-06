Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The ‘next few hours will be decisive’ in the future of a Wolves star who is approaching the end of his contract and is a wanted man.

Wolves hugely improved under the guidance of Vitor Pereira in the recent season and were well clear of any relegation worries for a number of weeks.

The Molineux side though will need to support Pereira in the transfer market as they have already lost Matheus Cunha to Manchester United, while Rayan Ait-Nouri could be heading for Manchester City.

They could lose Nelson Semedo too, as his contract is set to expire this summer, in what would be another blow for the club, especially as they want to keep him.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Wolves have put improved terms in front of Semedo to convince him to stay put, but the jury is out on whether they will succeed.

French giants Marseille, who are in next season’s Champions League, are ‘in deep discussions’ with the Wolves star and are looking to take him to the Stade Velodrome.

That would follow up the capture of Angel Gomes, who has agreed terms on a contract to join from Lille on a free transfer.

Club Years Sintrense 2011-2012 Benfica 2012-2017 Fatima (loan) 2012-2013 Barcelona 2017-2020 Wolves 2020- Nelson Semedo’s career history

It is suggested that ‘the next few hours will be decisive’ in determining just what Semedo does as the next step in his career.

The salary increase offered by Wolves to Semedo is dubbed ‘significant’, as they battle to keep him at Molineux.

There is also more interest in the 31-year-old in the shape of his former club Benfica, who would like to bring him back to Portugal.

Semedo has been on the books at Wolves since 2020, when he completed a switch from Spanish giants Barcelona.

He has been a key man at Molineux in recent seasons.