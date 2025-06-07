Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Norwich City have not advanced with their interest in soon-to-be out-of-contract Swansea City defender Harry Darling, who is also a target for Birmingham City, according to the Pink Un.

The 25-year-old defender played in 39 of Swansea’s 46 Championship games last season and proved to be a menace in front of the opposition goal as well, making eight goal contributions.

However, Darling is nearing the end of his contract at the Welsh club and is set to leave on a free transfer at the end of this month.

Swansea remain in talks with the player to extend his stay, but they are at real risk of losing his services this summer.

Birmingham City, who smashed records in League One last season, have been widely linked with wanting to take Darling to St Andrew’s.

They face competition from Norwich City, who have just brought in Liam Manning as their new boss.

Darling played under Manning when he was on the books at MK Dons in the 2021/22 season and the two have a good relationship.

Game Minute booked in Cardiff City (H) 90th Norwich City (H) 53rd Sheffield Wednesday (A) 87th West Brom (H) 62nd Sheffield United (H) 50th – red card Harry Darling’s bookings this season

However, in a boost for Blues, Norwich have not yet made any advanced moves in the direction of signing Darling and are looking at a number of options to bolster their defence.

Wrexham, who went up from League One with Birmingham City this season, are another club to have been linked with Darling.

Darling came through the youth ranks at Cambridge United and had a series of loan spells to further his development.

MK Dons then had him for a season before he was signed by Swansea City.