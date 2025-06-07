Michael Steele/Getty Images

Bristol City and Swansea City are keen on a former Celtic midfielder as a possible free transfer signing to beef up their midfield options this summer.

The Robins have lost boss Liam Manning to fellow Championship side Norwich City in a real blow after he led them into the playoffs this term.

The Swans handed the manager’s job to Alan Sheehan after his impressive caretaker stint and he will want backing.

Both Championship sides are interested in Empoli midfielder Liam Henderson, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

They are looking to land the former Celtic man on a free transfer and are amongst a host of interested clubs.

Despite Henderson’s best efforts, Empoli could not avoid relegation out of Serie A and into Serie B this season.

He clocked 36 appearances in Serie A for Empoli this season and was booked ten times in the process.

Henderson, who came through the youth set-up at Celtic and played for the Bhoys first team, has been playing his football in Italy since moving to the country to join Bari in 2018.

Game Bologna (A) Lecce (A) Udinese (H) AC Milan (A) Hellas Verona (A) Bologna (H) AC Milan (H) Genoa (A) Como (A) Fiorentina (A) Juventus (A) Games in which Liam Henderson was booked this season

Since that time he has also been on the books at Hellas Verona, Empoli, Lecce and Palermo.

Now 29 years old, the prospect of a return to the UK may be something which could well appeal to the former Scotland Under-21 international.

Empoli finished third from bottom in Serie A, three points from safety, despite winning two of their final three games in the division.

Henderson, 29, provided four assists from his central midfield position for Empoli in Serie A this season.