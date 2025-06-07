Carl Recine/Getty Images

Chelsea ‘are hesitant’ about making a concrete move for Liverpool and Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike and they have made no contact with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Centre forward is a position which is in high demand in the ongoing transfer window among Premier League outfits.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ekitike, who scored 22 and assisted 12 goals last season in all competitions, is on the wish list of Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea.

Liverpool won the league title in Arne Slot’s first season and he is determined to win more silverware next season.

They have a striker high on their agenda with Ekitike on their mind and Eintracht Frankfurt want a fee in the region of €100m for the forward.

Newcastle United also admire Ekitike, but the price for the centre forward is an issue for the Magpies, as they think clubs are quoting them high prices for players due to their Saudi connection.

It has been suggested Newcastle’s Premier League rivals Chelsea were set to hold a meeting with Ekitike’s agent last weekend.

Club Reims Reims 2019-2023 Vejle (loan) 2021 Paris Saint-Germain (loan) 2022-2023 Paris Saint-Germain 2023-2024 Eintracht Frankfurt (loan) 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt 2024- Hugo Ekitike’s career history

However, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), the Blues ‘are hesitant’ to make a move due to Eintracht Frankfurt’s high asking price for the player.

Chelsea have yet to establish contact with the German outfit and it is suggested that they believe the player should not command a fee more than €80m.

Eintracht Frankfurt have told the 22-year-old that they will let him leave if a suitable offer comes and Ekitike has a contract with them until 2029.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker is a long-term target for Newcastle, but under their current financial restrictions, it appears unlikely they would meet Eintracht Frankfurt’s valuation.

Liverpool are already in discussions with Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz’s transfer, which will cost them a hefty transfer fee and it remains to be seen whether they will be ready to meet Ekitike’s price tag in the summer if the deal with Erik ten Hag’s side goes through.