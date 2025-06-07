Clive Rose/Getty Images

Cardiff City’s search for a new manager is now ‘due to end next week’, with the Bluebirds to pick from two options, according to journalist Darren Witcoop, and looking to have given up on Charlton Athletic‘s Nathan Jones.

Having been relegated from the Championship and into League One, Cardiff are now trying to pick the right manager to get them straight back up.

They have been keen on raiding Charlton for Jones and recently were said not to be giving up on the idea of tempting him to take charge.

Now though, Cardiff’s managerial search is ‘due to end next week’ and appears to be between Aaron Ramsey and Des Buckingham.

Ramsey was in charge of the Bluebirds on an interim basis at the end of the season.

He has presented his proposed coaching team to the Cardiff board in the event he is given the nod to take over.

Buckingham meanwhile was most recently in charge of Oxford United.

The 40-year-old managed to guide the U’s to promotion from League One to the Championship and that feat is sure to appeal to the Cardiff decision makers.

Result Competition Norwich City 4-2 Cardiff City Championship Cardiff City 0-0 West Brom Championship Cardiff City 1-1 Oxford United Championship Cardiff City’s last three results

Oxford United though decided to sack Buckingham in December last year and brought in Gary Rowett.

Rowett subsequently kept Oxford United afloat in the Championship.

Cardiff finished rock bottom of the Championship table this season and won just nine of their 46 league matches.

They will be desperate to do what Birmingham City did this season and get straight back up by spending just one season at League One level.