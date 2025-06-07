Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp’s former Liverpool assistant Vitor Matos is set for his first full-time managerial role as he is taking over at Portuguese second division club Maritimo, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After narrowly missing out on promotion to the Primeira Liga at the end of the 2023/24 season, Maritimo endured a tough campaign last term, finishing 12th in the league table.

The final outcome of the domestic season has put the final nail in Ivo Vieira’s coffin as boss.

His contract is set to run out at the end of the season and the club hierarchy has decided not to renew his contract.

They have already shortlisted a name which they believe will be able to fulfil their expectation.

They have chosen to go for Matos, who is best known for his association with Klopp during the German’s successful spell as Liverpool manager.

He joined the Reds as a development coach in the summer of 2019 and stayed on board until Klopp departed last summer.

Club Vitoria Guimaraes Trofense FC Porto Taishan Liverpool Red Bull Salzburg Clubs Vitor Matos has worked at

He followed another Klopp assistant in the shape of Pep Lijnders to Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

Lijnders flopped as manager of Red Bull Salzburg and was sacked by the Austrian Bundesliga side after just a few months in charge, with Matos also going.

Now the former Liverpool coach is to strike out on his own in his native Portugal.

Maritimo’s director Joao Moura,has himself led the developments to appoint Matos as the manager of Maritimo.

He will put pen-to-paper to a two-year deal and hope to lead Maritimo to promotion up to the Portuguese top flight next season.