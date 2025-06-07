George Wood/Getty Images

Hull City midfielder Steven Alzate is interesting La Liga giants Valencia, as they look to back Carlos Corberan.

The former West Brom boss steered Valencia away from relegation danger in La Liga this season and they finished in 12th spot.

Los Che want a far better next season and are aiming to support Corberan in the transfer market this summer.

Corberan now wants to raid the Championship and Hull City to bolster his squad.

According to Spanish journalist Ivan Quiros, Valencia are looking to snap up Hull’s midfielder Alzate.

Hull only signed the Colombian last summer on a free transfer after he was let go by Premier League side Brighton.

Alzate penned a two-year contract with the Tigers which also contained an option for a further year on top.

Club Years Leyton Orient 2016-2017 Brighton 2017-2024 Swindon (loan) 2018-2019 Standard Liege (loan) 2022-2023 Standard Liege (loan) 2023-2024 Hull City 2024- Steven Alzate’s career history

He made 28 appearances in the Championship for Hull in the recent season as the Tigers only narrowly avoided relegation.

Alzate was on the bench on the final day of the season as Hull managed a 1-1 draw away at Portsmouth.

Hull are expected to appoint Sergej Jakirovic as their new manager and his thoughts over keeping hold of Alzate are unclear.

The midfielder though is likely to be hugely tempted by the prospect of making the move to La Liga with powerhouses Valencia.