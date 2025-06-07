George Wood/Getty Images

Joao Pedro is ‘expected to leave’ Brighton with ‘movements taking place’, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, amid interest from Newcastle United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The striker has caught the eye with his performances on the south coast and is now firmly on the radar of the Premier League’s big boys.

Manchester United have been linked with him, but they are moving for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, something which has seen Newcastle step up their push for Pedro.

Liverpool are also fans of Pedro, while the Brighton man has been suggested to be keen to speak to Chelsea if they can agree a fee with Brighton for him.

Now things appear to be happening on the Pedro front as he is ‘expected to leave’ Brighton and there are ‘movements taking place’.

How advanced a switch for Pedro is remains to be seen.

Newcastle had been set on landing Mbeumo from Brentford, but it has been claimed that they pulled back in their pursuit before he picked Manchester United as there were concerns about his asking price and the wages he would demand.

That could well free up funds to try to do a deal for Pedro, but there is sure to be big competition for the Brighton man’s signature.

Club Scored Against Manchester United Arsenal (home and away) Manchester City Bournemouth (home and away) Southampton Fulham Leicester City Joao Pedro’s goals in the Premier League this season

Liverpool are expected to try to sign another striker this summer and could bring in cash from selling Luis Diaz, though he has set his heart on Barcelona and not a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Reds are also set to smash their transfer record to pieces by landing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and it is suggested he could even travel to seal the move next week.

Chelsea could also pose heavyweight competition in the chase for Pedro’s signature, with the Blues potentially letting Christopher Nkunku go this summer.

Brighton therefore look to be in a strong position to demand a high price in order to let Pedro move on to a Premier League rival.

Pedro, 23, has another three years left on his Seagulls deal.