Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Juventus’ new general manager Damien Comolli will decide on the future of Aston Villa target Federico Gatti and ‘no type of scenario can be ruled out’.

Aston Villa are seeing Axel Disasi return to Chelsea after the end of the loan spell, which will leave Unai Emery short in the centre-back department next season.

The Birmingham outfit are in the market for a defender who will fit the Spanish tactician’s bill and they are looking at Italy, with Lazio’s Alessio Romagnoli having been placed under the microscope and Hellas Verona’s Diego Coppola having been asked about.

Juventus star Gatti, who has admirers in Serie A as well, is also on Aston Villa’s wish list, but it is still unclear whether the Italian club want to sell him.

The 26-year-old centre-back was in talks with Juventus regarding a new contract, but that has been put on hold after the appointment of their new general manager Comolli.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Comolli will now decide what happens with Gatti, who would like an improved salary to stay put.

He has admirers, including Aston Villa, and it is suggested that ‘no type of scenario can be ruled out’ at the moment.

The centre-back was a regular for Juventus last season and he feels that he should be earning more money to reflect his status in the team.

Game Minute booked PSV Eindhoven (A) 84th Udinese (A) 90th AC Milan (A) 27th Federico Gatti’s bookings this season

After a disappointing season, Juventus are looking to rejig their squad and they are introducing new faces to the club management to give the club a fresh start.

Gatti has three more years left on his contract and Aston Villa will face competition from Serie A champion Napoli to land him in the summer if the decision to let him go is made.

Villa are in the Europa League next season and they will have to deal with PSR restrictions while recruiting in the summer.

Emery’s side may well not want to get involved in a bidding war with Napoli for Gatti if Juventus decide to cash in on him.

Aston Villa are expected to see some top players leave the club in the ongoing window, as they will need to generate money to pursue their summer targets.