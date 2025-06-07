Newly-appointed Rangers boss Russell Martin has plans to make more than five signings this summer while working alongside sporting director Kevin Thelwell, according to the Rangers Review.

Following a takeover by the 49ers Enterprises, the Ibrox club wasted no time in appointing a permanent successor to Philippe Clement, who was sacked in February.

There was a three-man list that had been prepared by the club, which included former boss Steven Gerrard and Davide Ancelotti as the other two names.

It was the former Southampton boss, though, who eventually got the nod and will now work with those above him to assemble a team that will be able to challenge Celtic for the domestic title next season.

The timely appointment will allow Martin to have a full pre-season, where he will get the chance to see the players he has at his disposal.

Martin will have his own style of play that he will want to implement and will try to bring in players that will suit his requirements.

The minimum cap of new players will be five and they will go above it if budget permits.

Person Position Russell Martin Head coach Matt Gill Assistant head coach Issame Charai First team coach Brian Gilmour Pathways coach Russell Martin’s Rangers coaching staff

Some of their current crop of players have been linked with moves away, among whom are the likes of Ridvan Yilmaz, who is wanted by Besiktas, and defender Robin Propper.

On the other hand, the initial investment is expected to be centred around the defence.

Veteran Leicester City defender Conor Coady has been linked with a move to Glasgow.

Rangers will be looking to try to qualify for the Champions League league stage this season, something which could give their spending power in the transfer market a real boost.

A number of Gers fans are now sold on Martin, who was sacked by Southampton earlier in the season after he refused to change from a style and approach which was not making Saints competitive in the Premier League.