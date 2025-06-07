Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sunderland star Trai Hume wants to expose himself to the challenge of playing in the best league in the world following the Black Cats’ promotion to the Premier League.

Hume played a pivotal role in helping Sunderland earn promotion to the Premier League by featuring in all but two Championship games and then playing in the playoff final at Wembley.

Next season will be Hume’s first experience of English top-tier football and he is relishing the prospect of it.

Hume insists that the plans are for him to work on his personal improvement and work on becoming a better player to suit the requirements of the Premier League.

“I just try and look forward and keep on trying to get better and improve as a player. That’s the plan”, Hume told the Belfast Telegraph.

The Sunderland man feels there is no better league to test himself in than the Premier League.

“I’ve got a tough season coming up in the Premier League and that’ll be the best League in the world to expose myself to.

“So hopefully I can improve myself and keep on trying to get better.”

Result Competition Sheffield United 1-2 Sunderland Playoffs Sunderland 1-1 Coventry City Playoffs Coventry City 1-2 Sunderland Playoffs Sunderland’s last three results

Hume is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland, where he is set to meet Denmark and Iceland in two friendlies.

His international manager has been full of praise for him, insisting that he serves as an example for young players.

It remains to be seen how Hume and his team-mates cope with the challenge of the Premier League next term.

They will try to learn their lessons from the likes of Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town to ensure that their Premier League stint is not a short-term affair.

Sunderland had been written off in the playoffs due to their poor end of season form, but Regis Le Bris’ men lifted themselves to go all the way and beat Sheffield United in the final.