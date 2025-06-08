Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City ‘have expressed their interest’ in landing a winger who is wanted by a number of clubs, according to journalist Anthony Joseph.

Blues smashed records in League One this season and are heading back to the Championship with real momentum.

They have been tipped to potentially follow in the footsteps of Ipswich Town and bounce straight up to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Birmingham are expected to look to strengthen Chris Davies’ squad substantially over the coming weeks and now they have their eyes set on the Netherlands.

They have ‘expressed their interest’ in NEC Nijmegen winger Sontje Hansen, a player Burnley tried to sign in the winter transfer window.

Birmingham are just one of a number of clubs interested in the 23-year-old though.

He played in 31 of 34 Eredivisie games for NEC over the course of the season and made ten goal contributions.

Hansen scored against Ajax twice, while he also found the back of the net against Feyenoord.

Level Years Netherlands U15 2017 Netherlands U16 2017 Netherlands U17 2018 Netherlands U18 2019 Netherlands U21 2023 Sontje Hansen at international level

A move to St Andrew’s could well appeal to the former Netherlands Under-21 international, but Birmingham will have to agree a fee with NEC.

The Dutch side have the winger locked down on a contract which has another two years left to run.

Birmingham recently brought in cash from selling Romelle Donovan to Premier League side Brentford, a deal which netted Blues £3m.

The club are also ready to let Marc Leonard depart St Andrew’s, with a loan move possible for the midfielder, who has suitors in the Championship.

Time will tell whether Blues get their hands on NEC attacker Hansen, who has been capped by the Netherlands at multiple youth levels.