Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Brentford have not yet heard from Tottenham Hotspur about their manager Thomas Frank, according to journalist Tom Barclay, despite the Dane being Spurs’ top target.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy chose to sack Ange Postecoglou as manager despite the Australian delivering a trophy and Champions League football.

Sacking Postecoglou has angered a number of players and split the Spurs fan base, leaving Tottenham looking for a new manager.

Brentford’s Frank is the manager they are now widely claimed to want to appoint as Postecoglou’s successor.

Frank has made Brentford a stable side in the Premier League, though the demands will be substantially higher at Tottenham.

The Bees though have not heard from Tottenham about Frank yet.

It is unclear why Spurs have not yet been in touch with their Premier League rivals about their manager.

Frank remains the overwhelming bookmakers’ favourite for the Tottenham job, with Marco Silva, Oliver Glasner and Xavi also on the list of possible options.

Manager Job Thomas Frank Brentford Marco Silva Fulham Oliver Glasner Crystal Palace Xavi Unattached Scott Parker Burnley Managers linked with the Tottenham job

Tottenham will be keen to make an appointment soon as they look to give the new manager a full pre-season in charge of the side.

They may also be keen to run possible transfer targets past the new boss.

Spurs are already making some moves in the transfer market, with Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku a player they are keen on.

They will also have to deal with interest in their players, with striker Alejo Veliz now attracting attention from his homeland of Argentina.

Decisions need to be made on several players who were on loan last season, including winger pair Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon.