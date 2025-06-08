Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace ‘have a live interest’ in a defender who has been widely linked with Everton and is set to make the step up to the Premier League, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner wants more competition for places in defence ahead of a season where his side will be playing European football.

He could be in the market for two centre-backs in the event that Marc Guehi moves on this summer.

AC Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic and Juventus centre-back Tiago Djalo are both firmly on Palace’s radar as possible signings.

The club though also ‘have a live interest’ in Burnley defender Maxime Esteve.

Esteve has made a real impression at Burnley, helping the Clarets to win promotion to the Premier League, and has been widely linked with Everton.

He is also admired by former Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, who could look to take him to Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians have yet to make a concrete move for Esteve though.

Game Minute booked Cardiff City (H) 59th Bristol City (A) 67th Luton Town (H) 89th Maxime Esteve’s Championship bookings

The race to sign the Burnley man looks sure to be a competitive one and Crystal Palace appear to be giving themselves a host of defensive options.

Esteve was dubbed a ‘pure Rolls-Royce’ of a player by a former EFL star in April as a real scrap for his signature was predicted.

He was also subject to interest from Tottenham Hotspur in the winter transfer window.

Esteve is a player that Burnley will not be keen on losing as they bid to avoid slipping straight back down into the Championship in the new season.