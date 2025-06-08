Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One of Everton‘s young goalkeepers ‘would jump’ at a return to a club where he was on loan last season if a fee can be agreed, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

David Moyes is assessing his squad ahead of the move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium next season, with the team bidding farewell to Goodison Park.

Everton are expected to bring in a number of players, with more wiggle room in the transfer market under The Friedkin Group, but players are also expected to go.

Making decisions on young players will be something Moyes has to do and 23-year-old goalkeeper Harry Tyrer may be one of those.

He was on loan at Blackpool in League One last season and made 38 league appearances for the club.

Tryer impressed boss Steve Bruce and Blackpool are planning to try to sign him on a permanent basis.

It is suggested that the Everton goalkeeper ‘would jump’ at the chance to return to the Seasiders if a fee is agreed.

He kept 12 clean sheets for Blackpool in League One over the course of the season and also picked up five yellow cards.

Club Years Chester 2022-2023 Chesterfield 2023-2024 Blackpool 2024-2025 Harry Tyrer’s loan spells

The stint at Blackpool was his third loan away from Everton.

Tyrer has also had loan stints at Chester and Chesterfield, as Everton looked to hand him chances to speed up his development.

The goalkeeper has yet to make a senior team appearance for Everton and could end up leaving the Toffees without doing so.

His deal with Everton still has another year left to run.