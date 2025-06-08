Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

A soon to be free agent who is attracting interest from Sunderland is ‘waiting on’ Russell Martin’s Rangers to pounce and take him north of the border, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rangers have put their eggs in the Martin basket, handing him a three-year deal at Ibrox, and are now looking to shape the squad to play his style of football.

There has been some unhappiness amongst Rangers fans about the appointment of a man sacked by Southampton last season, but the club have been convinced about the merits of giving him the job.

With Ridvan Yilmaz again being chased by Besiktas, Rangers are set to be in the market for a new left-back and they are keen on Harry Toffolo.

He is approaching the end of his contract at Nottingham Forest and is suggested to also be attracting interest from Sunderland.

However, Toffolo is ‘waiting on’ Rangers to make their move for him and looks to fancy heading to Ibrox.

The 29-year-old has been on the books at Nottingham Forest since a 2022 move to the City Ground from Huddersfield Town.

He made just four appearances in the Premier League for Forest over the course of the recent campaign.

Game Minutes Bournemouth (H) 36 Brentford (A) 1 Everton (A) 8 Tottenham Hotspur (A) 90 Premier League games Harry Toffolo played in this season

Nuno did hand Toffolo three opportunities in the FA Cup, but the defender remained firmly on the fringes for the majority of the campaign.

The previous season he had turned out 23 times in the top flight, including in Nottingham Forest’s final three games of the season.

Martin will be looking to move quickly in the summer transfer window given Rangers have Champions League qualifying matches on the horizon.

He will also appreciate the need for a good start to the season given a number of Rangers fans are sceptical about him.

It remains to be seen if Sunderland will make a solid move for Toffolo, which would keep the defender in the Premier League.