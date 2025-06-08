Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham ‘is scheduled to fly’ to Germany today to complete a move to Borussia Dortmund.

The German giants have been holding talks with Sunderland about signing Bellingham after the midfielder decided he wanted to join them.

Now a breakthrough has been found and Dortmund will pay €30m plus bonuses to sign Bellingham this summer.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Bellingham ‘is scheduled to fly’ to Dortmund later today.

The Bundesliga club will then look to put the finishing touches to the swoop.

Bellingham is due to be put through his medical paces with Dortmund before he puts pen to paper to a contract.

Losing Bellingham will be a blow for Sunderland and all eyes will be on how the Black Cats react in the transfer market.

He was a key man for Sunderland in their successful season, which saw Regis Le Bris’ men beat Sheffield United in the Championship playoff final to reach the Premier League.

Person Position Niko Kovac Head coach Robert Kovac Assistant coach Filip Tapalovic Assistant coach Matthias Kleinsteiber Goalkeeping coach Dortmund’s coaching staff

Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig were also in the race for Bellingham, but he has opted for Dortmund.

His brother Jude played for the German side and kicked on with his development, ultimately earning a move to Real Madrid.

Jobe will now try to follow in his brother’s footsteps by succeeding at Dortmund.

Dortmund finished fourth in the Bundesliga this season and will be playing in the Champions League next term.