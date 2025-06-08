Dan Mullan/Getty Images

One of Southampton‘s stars is edging towards an exit from St Mary’s and a transfer ‘is a matter of time’ after positive talks.

Saints have a new manager at the helm in the shape of Will Still and his remit will be to secure an instant return back to the Premier League.

Significant squad churn is expected with Kyle Walker-Peters set to go, Jan Bednarek having an active release clause and Paul Onuachu being chased by Turkish sides.

Trabzonspor have been pushing hard to sign Onuachu, who had a successful loan spell at the Black Sea club.

They have been holding talks with Southampton to try to find an agreement on a transfer fee for the powerful striker.

And, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, it is just ‘a matter of time’ until Onuachu is secured by Trabzonspor.

Nothing has been signed yet between the two clubs, but the transfer is expected to be completed.

The striker is suggested to be hugely keen to return to Trabzon with his family.

Game Result Nottingham Forest (A) 3-2 Ipswich Town (A) 1-2 Wolves (H) 1-2 Crystal Palace (H) 1-1 Paul Onuachu’s Premier League goals this season

Bringing in cash from offloading Onuachu would likely be a welcome boost for Southampton and also avoid losing him in the summer of 2026 on a free transfer when his contract ends.

During his loan stint at the Turkish club, he scored 17 goals in 25 games and made a big impression.

Onuachu got more game time in the second half of the season at Southampton when Ivan Juric was at the helm.

He ended up finding the back of the net four times and providing a single assist in a disastrous campaign for Southampton which ended in relegation.