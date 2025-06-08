Alex Davidson/Getty Images

One of West Ham United‘s attackers who was out on loan this season is likely to leave once again and his likely destination has been identified, according to ExWHUEmployee.

West Ham are shaping up for a big summer transfer window as Graham Potter looks to put his stamp on the club and the Hammers aim to move on from the Tim Steidten era of signings.

The Hammers had several players away from the club on loan spells in the recent season, with the likes of George Earthy, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet spending time elsewhere.

Cornet, 28, started the season on loan at Southampton, but that agreement was ripped up in the new year and he signed for Genoa on loan.

The Italians have seen enough of the winger to know they would like to keep hold of him.

It is suggested that, while there are other Italian teams and French sides looking to land him, it is more likely that he will be going back to Genoa.

What is unclear is whether the wide-man will go back to the Serie A side on loan again or complete a permanent move for a small fee.

He arrived in English football to join Burnley in 2022, but was then snapped up by West Ham later the same year after the Clarets were relegated.

Game Minutes Monza (H) 35 Fiorentina (A) 45 Venezia (H) 17 Inter (A) 24 Empoli (H) 38 Cagliar (A) 75 Bologna (A) 8 Maxwel Cornet’s Serie A appearances

Cornet has struggled to make an impact while on the books at the London Stadium and has found his opportunities limited.

While West Ham may struggle to bring in much money for Cornet, their prospects are rosier for Aguerd.

Bayer Leverkusen are keen to land the centre-back, but Marseille are putting in a big push for him and have even put a contract offer to him.

Aguerd spent last season on loan in La Liga at Real Sociedad, where he made 21 league outings, being booked four times.