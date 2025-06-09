David Rogers/Getty Images

Aston Villa ‘are preparing to be attacked’ for one of their players, who has fallen firmly onto the radar of a Saudi Pro League side and has yet to sign a new contract offer.

Unai Emery’s men will have to make do without Champions League football next season and cope with the financial impact that will have.

They are expected to need to balance the books for PSR purposes and there could be key exits from Villa Park, though they are also exploring signings, with a centre-back on the agenda.

Aston Villa are no strangers to cashing in on players to Saudi Arabian sides, with Moussa Diaby and Jhon Duran both sold to clubs in the Kingdom and bringing in high transfer fees in the process.

Now midfielder Boubacar Kamara is wanted and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Aston Villa ‘are preparing to be attacked’ by Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal have noted that Kamara is unhappy with having missed out on the Champions League next season and would like to play in the competition.

While the Saudi side cannot offer the 25-year-old midfielder that chance, it has encouraged them to ‘try their luck’ and make a move to sign him.

Game Date Real Madrid 18/06 Red Bull Salzburg 22/06 Pachuca 27/06 Al Hilal’s Club World Cup games

It is unclear whether Kamara could be convinced to move to Saudi Arabia, but Al-Hilal are heavyweights in the Saudi Pro League, finishing second last season.

Kamara has not yet extended his contract at Villa Park, which has two more years to run, despite Aston Villa having put what has been described as an ‘exceptional’ new contract offer in front of him.

Villa could feel this summer is the right time to cash in on Kamara if he does not sign, although that would be a real blow for Emery.

He has two stints out of the side due to injury last season, but when fit was a crucial part of Aston Villa’s midfield and played in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Al-Hilal are in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.