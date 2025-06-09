Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Scottish giants Celtic are closing in on securing a highly rated young attacker in the shape of Fulham starlet Callum Osmand, according to journalist Mark Hendry.

The Bhoys had a fantastic last season under Brendan Rodgers as they won the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish League Cup, getting the better of Rangers.

They had a very respectable Champions League campaign as well, which saw them even push Bayern Munich in the knockout rounds before crashing out, and are not willing to slow down heading into next season.

Celtic have only one out-and-out striker in the shape of Adam Idah and are looking to increase the squad depth in that position.

They have opted for Fulham’s 19-year-old talented forward Osmand, who has been at the London club since he was 13.

However, now it has been suggested that the Bhoys are set to secure the teenage forward from the Premier League side.

Osmand has been capped by England and Wales youth sides at national level, and he plays for Fulham’s Under-21s.

Player Age Johnny Kenny 21 Adam Idah 24 Daizen Maeda 27 Celtic’s striking options

The teenager was also nominated for Premier League 2 Player of the Year for his performances; he scored ten goals and provided four assists in 17 league games.

It has been suggested that Osmand has been on Celtic’s radar for over a year now, and now, finally, the Scottish giants are set to get their hands on him.

His contract is expiring at Fulham and Celtic will only need to pay a training compensation fee to the English club.

It has also been suggested that Rodgers is a fan of the youngster and he is being signed for the first team to compete with the likes of Idah and Daizen Maeda.

Maeda is also attracting serious interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce, who are keen to sign him.

Losing the Japanese would be a big blow for Celtic, however the club have shown themselves ready to sell players in recent windows if their asking price is met.

The Bhoys did not sign another striker when Kyogo Furuhasi was sold in the winter transfer window and even if Osmand arrives, they will still be expected to go in for another experienced goal-getter to back Rodgers.

The arrival of Osmand is a welcome step towards adding prospects from Premier League sides, after Daniel Cummings was confirmed to be going the other way, to West Ham United, from 1st July.