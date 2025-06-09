Alex Livesey/Getty Images

La Liga side Real Betis have held talks with an Aston Villa defender as they step up their hunt to fill the left-back slot.

Betis reached the final of the Conference League this season and despite the best efforts of Manchester United loanee Antony, they lost to Chelsea.

Adding a left-back is what the Spanish side are prioritising and they are keen on Alex Moreno.

The 32-year-old left-back was Unai Emery’s first signing as Aston Villa boss, as Moreno joined the Villa Park outfit in the January transfer window of 2023.

Moreno, however, has fallen out of favour with the Spanish boss and Villa agreed to send him on loan to Nottingham Forest with an option to buy clause negotiated in his contract.

Forest performed brilliantly this season in the Premier League, but Moreno only played a bit part role with 15 appearances in the league for them.

Nottingham Forest are unlikely to trigger his buy option and Moreno is set to return to Villa Park at the end of June.

The Spaniard will enter the final year of his contract with Emery’s side and Aston Villa might try to cash in on him in the summer.

They might get an opportunity to offload him, as his former club Betis are showing interest in the left-back.

Player Club Alex Moreno Aston Villa Junior Firpo Leeds United Javi Galan Atletico Madrid Real Betis’ left-back targets

According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Moreno is one of the left-backs that Betis have held talks with as they explore a deal.

Leeds United‘s Junior Firpo is also on their list, along with Javi Galan.

Moreno featured 122 times for Betis in his career and also helped them win the Copa del Rey during the 2021/22 season

Aston Villa will have to deal with PSR restrictions and if a deal for Moreno goes through, the money from his deal could help them bring in fresh faces.

The Villa Park outfit are expected to see some outgoings in the summer and they have been linked with several players in the ongoing window.