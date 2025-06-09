Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Everton are considering making a €20m offer with added bonuses for Galatasaray star and West Ham United target Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The 25-year-old forward had a brilliant season for Galatasaray, making 20 goal contributions in all competitions as the Istanbul club won the Turkish Super Lig title.

Yilmaz has admirers in the Premier League, with West Ham United having him on their transfer wish list.

The Hammers struggled to put the ball back of the opposition net last season and Graham Potter is keen on recruiting forward players in the summer window.

Yilmaz is a long-time target for West Ham and the London outfit failed to land him during the winter window as Galatasaray rejected the Hammers’ approach.

It has been suggested that West Ham’s talks to sign Yilmaz have continued, but they are set to face competition from another Premier League side in the form of Everton.

According to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, Everton are considering submitting an offer in the region of €20m with add-ons to Galatasaray for West Ham target Yilmaz.

Team Points 1st. Galatasaray 95 2nd. Fenerbahce 84 3rd. Samsunspor 64 4th. Besiktas 62 Turkish Super Lig top four

It has been suggested that the Turkish Super Lig outfit consider him an important player in the squad and have set a price tag of €35m on his head.

Everton have poached Angus Kinnear and Nick Hammond from Leeds United to help them with their transfer activity in the summer.

The Toffees under David Moyes’ stewardship are determined to make smart moves in the market that will strengthen weak points of their squad.

Now Yilmaz is on their wish list and they are planning to get ahead in the race for his signature.

It is unclear whether the Turkish winger has any preferences and now it remains to be seen what lies ahead in the future for Yilmaz.