Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

West Brom and Northern Ireland star Isaac Price has heaped praise on his countryman and Liverpool defender Conor Bradley, for whom the 21-year-old insists the sky is the limit.

The two players are currently on international duty with Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland side and are set to play their second friendly against Iceland on 10th June after losing their first against Denmark 2-1.

Price and his team-mates are being led on the pitch by Bradley, who has just won the Premier League with Liverpool.

Bradley is not new to winning trophies, having already added an FA Cup and two EFL Cup honours to his name.

Price, a product of Everton’s youth academy, is full of admiration for Bradley and believes that the sky is the limit for the 21-year-old.

Both being of the same age, they have played their football together from the grassroots levels and for Price, the aspiration is to go on and emulate the Liverpool academy graduate.

“You look at Conor, he’s a fantastic player. The sky’s the limit for him”, Price was quoted as saying by the Belfast Telegraph.

Club Years Liverpool 2021- Bolton Wanderers (loan) 2022-2023 Conor Bradley’s career history

“I’ve played with him since I was 15, 16 and he’s been the same the whole way through.

“For a player like me, looking at him, it’s something that I aspire to do.

“I want to go and achieve the things that he’s achieved and he’s done so much already.”

After two seasons in Belgium at Standard Liege, Price returned to England only in January on a four-year deal.

He finished the season with 15 Championship appearances, making two goal contributions.

His Northern Ireland skipper managed 19 Premier League and five Champions League appearances for Arne Slot’s Liverpool team, getting his hands on the Premier League trophy as recognition for his efforts.

Bradley, who has a contract with Liverpool running until the summer of 2029, will aim for a prominent role in Slot’s defence next season.

He will face competition from Jeremie Frimpong, who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen for a £29.5m fee.