Celtic target Million Manhoef has admitted that he dreams of playing in the Premier League, but he also does not mind staying at Stoke City for another season.

The 23-year-old Dutchman started his career with Eredivisie outfit Vitesse, making 88 senior appearances for them.

Championship outfit Stoke City picked him up back in the winter of 2024, penning a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Even though the Potters were very close to relegation in their most recent season, Manhoef managed to chip in with seven goals and four assists in 38 all-competition appearances.

He is still a Netherlands Under-21 international and is currently away with the national team for the Under-21 Euros tournament.

The winger has been strongly linked with Celtic, amid suggestions Stoke are prepared to sell him.

Manhoef though is not desperate to leave Stoke and insists he would welcome another year in the Potteries, while he does remain ready to take another step.

“Another year at Stoke is certainly not bad either; I also just want to help the club to get back to a higher level”, Manhoef told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

Player Goals Tom Cannon 9 Lewis Baker 6 Million Manhoef 5 Andrew Moran 4 Stoke City’s top Championship scorers this season

“But of course, I also have my ambitions to get as high as possible.

“I’m 23 now, so if a nice step comes along, I certainly won’t say no.”

The Dutch forward, though, has made it clear that he dreams of playing in the Premier League, but keeping his full concentration in the upcoming European Under-21 Championship.

“I went to England to make a step, to then make another step to the highest level, the Premier League, indeed.

“But we will see what will happen, other countries are also nice.

“I do not rule anything out. First all focus on the European Championship”, he added.

Stoke will be keeping their close eye on Manhoef’s performance for the Dutch Under-21s.

If he is able to perform well in the European Under-21 Championship, then it could well boost his value, which would be good news for the Potters.