Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Turkish outfit Trabzonspor are close to bringing an end to their lengthy pursuit of Southampton striker Paul Onuachu, who is set to move to the Black Sea Storm.

Onuachu showed Trabzonspor what he can do for them while he was there on loan for the 2023/24 season.

In 25 appearances for the club during his stay, Onuachu scored 17 goals and helped set up four more for his team-mates.

The club have since been hot on his heels since last summer, but ran into a brick wall when it came to agreeing a deal with Southampton.

Negotiations continued and Trabzonspor have been pushing hard this summer to get a deal in place.

Last month, it was suggested that Trabzonspor had made an offer worth €4m for Onuachu, who Southampton had been willing to sell for €6m.

Now, according to Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor, Trabzonspor’s push for Onuachu ‘is nearing the end’.

Team Points 1st. Galatasaray 95 2nd. Fenerbahce 84 3rd. Samsunspor 64 4th. Besiktas 62 Turkish Super Lig top four

The Turkish Super Lig side aim to complete the transfer for a fee in the range of €5m.

Onuachu has been keen to return to Trabzon with his family and looks set to get his wish.

It will end his two-and-a-half-year-long association with the now Championship club.

He was more of a bit-part player for Southampton in the Premier League last season, playing in 28 games overall and making five goal contributions.

Saints know that it is their best chance of getting something from a player who is not a key part of their squad and will enter the final 12 months of his contract in July.

Faith Tekke, Trabzonspor’s manager, recently said that Onuachu would be a welcome addition to the squad.