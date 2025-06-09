Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Juventus are keen on finding a new club for Crystal Palace target Tiago Djalo before pre-season training begins at the Turin giants.

The 25-year-old centre-back is someone Crystal Palace have a long-standing interest in and during the winter transfer window, they were considering a move for him.

Djalo left Juventus on loan to join FC Porto last summer, but he only made eight league appearances for the Portuguese outfit throughout the season.

He did not feature for Porto during the latter part of the season and made his last appearance for them in late February against Vitoria Guimaraes.

The centre-back fell out of favour with Porto boss Martin Anselmi but the reason behind that is still unclear.

Djalo is now set to return to Juventus and he has one more year left on his current deal with the Italian outfit.

Juventus want to cash in on the Portuguese player during the summer and it has been suggested that Crystal Palace are currently monitoring him.

Club Years Sporting Lisbon 2017-2018 AC Milan 2019 Lille 2019-2024 Juventus 2024- FC Porto (loan) 2024-2025 Tiago Djalo’s career history

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), the Serie A outfit want to part ways with Djalo before Igor Tudor’s squad start their pre-season training camp in July.

Crystal Palace are hoping to be in the Europa League next season and they are looking to strengthen certain areas of the squad for upcoming challenges.

Centre-back Marc Guehi might leave Crystal Palace in the summer, with Premier League outfit Newcastle United keen on him and his departure could land a serious blow to their defence.

Djalo has featured only once for Juventus in his career since joining them from Lille in January 2024 and the Italian club will be looking to squeeze out as much of a transfer fee as possible from his depature.

The 25-year-old has experience of playing in the Champions League and Europa League in the past and Crystal Palace might benefit from his experience in Europe.