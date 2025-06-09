Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers‘ change in ownership ‘led to a change in direction’ away from the Scottish giants pursuing a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Oumar Camara.

The Scottish giants are aiming for a much better upcoming season, after they failed to compete with their arch-rivals Celtic last term and sacked Philippe Clement.

The Bhoys are expected to continue making improvements in the summer transfer window, but the Gers are trying to compete.

Russell Martin was appointed as their manager after the club had multiple options on their hands.

The club have new ownership in the shape of the 49ers, led by Andrew Cavenagh, who will oversee the club’s transfer business.

Moves are being made, with recently released Harry Toffolo a player who they are keen on, while the number of new signings the club feel they need has been identified.

Rangers had been working on a deal to bring in PSG talent Camara.

Competition Goals National U19s 7 UEFA Youth League 1 National U19s finals 3 Coupe Gambardella 1 Oumar Camara this season

However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Rangers’ new ownership ‘led to a change in direction’ away from the PSG man.

Camara plays for the Under-19 team of the French giants and he is also a France Under-18 international.

The teenager attacker can play almost anywhere across the front line and was linked with a potential switch to Ibrox, but now Rangers are out of the race.

Camara impressed for PSG’s youth side as he made 17 goal contributions in only 28 matches for them.

Now it remains to be seen where the 49ers will set their eyes to strengthen the squad after pulling themselves out of the race for the highly-rated PSG starlet.

Camara though is still expected to depart the Parc des Princes this summer and all eyes will be on where he goes.