Leeds United have been boosted by the withdrawal of Bundesliga side Stuttgart from the chase for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

After denying McAtee the chance to leave in January, citing squad depth issues, the Cityzens are now open to the idea of selling him in the summer transfer window.

Manager Pep Guardiola has already been vocal about decreasing the the overall size of the squad as he feels that having a significant number of players is not a welcome scenario for him.

McAtee and Jack Grealish are two of those who look almost certain to have new clubs by the end of the transfer window; Richard Keys has talked up an Everton move for Grealish.

Midfielder McAtee, 22, has admirers both in the Premier League as well as in the Bundesliga.

Newly-promoted Premier League outfit Leeds United are one of those showing interest in the player, as they look to back Daniel Farke with new signings.

However, their job has been made difficult by the involvement of two Champions League clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen.

Club Years Manchester City 2021- Sheffield United (loan) 2022-2024 James McAtee’s career history

They will not have to worry about Stuttgart though as, while they were keen, they have now pulled out of the chase.

According to German magazine Kicker, Stuttgart have pulled out of their pursuit due to the money involved in the deal.

Manchester City have an asking price of €20m for McAtee, which Stuttgart consider to be too high.

Leeds must now, if they do firm up their interest, look to see off Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt.

McAtee, on the other hand, will also have an important career decision to make, having to choose between playing in Europe and staying put in England.

Leeds are looking at a host of midfielders, including Tottenham Hotspur’s Yves Bissouma, but he is also wanted by Fenerbahce, who are plotting a bid.