Sam Beukema is considering what he wants to do carefully, amid Napoli being keen on him now and Liverpool thinking about him for the future.

The 26-year-old Dutch centre-back is a hot topic in the ongoing transfer window as he is drawing interest from several clubs based on his displays at Bologna, something he is aware of.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot, during his Feyenoord days, tried to sign Beukema, but the player rejected a move and once again the Dutch tactician is after his signature.

Serie A champions Napoli are also thinking highly of Beukema and they are keen on adding him to Antonio Conte’s squad in the summer.

Bologna do not want to let Beukema, who has two more years left on his contract, leave and they want to give him a new contract with an increased salary.

Ibrahima Konate is set to enter the final year of his contract with Liverpool and he has suitors in France in the form of Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool could decide to sell Konate if they cannot convince him to pen a fresh deal.

Player Age Virgil van Dijk 33 Joe Gomez 28 Ibrahima Konate 26 Jarell Quansah 22 Liverpool’s centre-back options

According to Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo, Liverpool are thinking about Beukema as a future option, but the jury is out on whether they will move for him.

The Dutch centre-back has yet to decide on his future either, but he admitted that he loves playing in front of Italian fans while praising the tactical nature of Serie A.

Beukema’s love for Serie A could give Napoli a boost in their hunt for his signature and the Italian champions are pushing for him now.

Liverpool have had a busy first week of the window with Jeremy Frimpong’s arrival and being close to landing Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.