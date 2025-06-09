Carl Recine/Getty Images

European heavyweights and Dutch giants Ajax are interested in in Newcastle United new boy Antonio Cordero, who will ‘definitely’ be loaned this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Magpies had a fantastic last season, which saw them lift the EFL Cup and finish in the Champions League spots.

The club watched the Premier League’s PSR rules closely in recent transfer windows, but are likely to be a lot busier this summer and Eddie Howe has already held transfer talks with the club.

Howe has signed more than one young player in recent windows with a long-term vision for them.

Spain Under-19 international Cordero, who left La Liga 2 side Malaga this summer, has joined the Magpies.

The club made it clear that they want to loan him out to continue his development with regular game time and he is attracting clubs outside England for a potential loan switch.

Now, it has been suggested that Dutch giants Ajax are interested in loaning the Newcastle starlet this summer.

Team Points 1st. PSV 79 2nd. Ajax 78 3rd. Feyenoord 68 4th. Utrecht 64 Dutch Eredivisie top four

The Amsterdam outfit are not the only side that want Cordero, as the teenager has suitors in Spain and Germany.

He has 60 Malaga appearances under his belt, and last season he scored six goals and provided seven assists in 39 La Liga 2 games.

Cordero spent time in the youth systems of Sevilla and Real Betis before Malaga picked him up.

He is seen as a big player for the future at Newcastle and they will make their decision carefully to ensure his proper development.

Playing on a regular basis at a club of Ajax’s stature could well be seen as hugely beneficial by Newcastle.

Yankuba Minteh had a superb loan spell in the Netherlands before Newcastle sold him to Brighton.