Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is open to joining Al-Hilal, but the Reds have yet to receive any official offer from the out-of-favour star.

The Merseyside outfit spent a huge transfer fee to sign the Uruguayan international from Benfica in the summer of 2022 and were hoping to see him flourish in the Premier League.

Nunez has struggled to live up to his price tag though and, under new manager Arne Slot, failed to start games regularly.

He scored only five goals in 30 appearances in the Premier League this season and started only eight times for Liverpool.

This summer Liverpool are ready to offload Nunez and they have interest in the striker from Saudi Arabia.

Nunez has no shortage of admirers, as he has been linked with a move to Serie A and also Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have shown interest in him.

The Uruguayan international has been drawing interest from the Saudi Pro League since last summer and in the ongoing window, he might be on his way to the Middle East.

Game Result Bournemouth (H) 3-0 Aston Villa (H) 2-0 Brentford (A) 0-2 Southampton (H) 3-1 Darwin Nunez’s Premier League goals this season

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, Nunez is open to leaving Anfield to join Al-Hilal, who are targeting some big names in Europe this summer.

The Saudi outfit have established contact with Nunez’s agent, but Liverpool have yet to receive any official offer for the Uruguayan.

Al-Hilal failed with their offer to sign Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United, as the player rejected the move.

They are now keen to recruit top talents from Europe and they rate the Liverpool forward very highly.

Liverpool will be hoping to bank a big transfer fee from Nunez’s departure, which would help them land the names on their wish list.

Nunez has featured in 143 games for Liverpool so far and has scored 40 goals while laying on 26 assists.