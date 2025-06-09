Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

The offer that Turkish giants Fenerbahce are plotting to make to Tottenham Hotspur for Leeds United target Yves Bissouma has now emerged.

Leeds United are preparing for life back in the Premier League and recruiting quality players is top of their agenda, with particular focus on the spine of the team.

Midfield is an area where they want to strengthen and Tottenham’s 28-year-old Bissouma is a player they have been widely linked with wanting to take to Elland Road.

Last season, Bissouma played a bit part role for Spurs in the second half of the season and it is suggested that he might depart the club with several clubs showing interest in him.

Former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is an admirer of Bissouma’s talents and he wants to bring the Leeds target to Fenerbahce this summer.

The Turkish giants are keen on landing him and they are willing to make a loan offer to Tottenham with an option to buy Bissouma next summer.

It is suggested that the London giants want to cash in on the midfielder with a permanent transfer in the ongoing window in mind, but they might be willing to do a loan deal if there is an obligation to buy clause included.

Club Years Real Bamako 2014-2016 Lille 2016-2018 Brighton 2018-2022 Tottenham Hotspur 2022- Yves Bissouma’s career history

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Fenerbahce are considering making an offer to Spurs which includes a €5m loan fee for Bissouma with an option to secure his signature permanently in the summer for €15m.

It remains to be seen whether such an offer would be enough to convince Spurs supremo Daniel Levy, who is notorious for being a hard negotiator, to let the Leeds target join Fenerbahce.

It is unclear what terms Leeds might be looking to put on the table for Bissouma.

However they cannot wait around too long as Fenerbahce are showing their intent to sign him this summer.

Fenerbahce are also involved in next season’s Champions League, which is likely to be a major tempter for Bissouma.

The midfielder could also be drawn towards the prospect of playing for a legendary manager such as Mourinho.