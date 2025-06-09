Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Newly promoted Championship side Charlton Athletic are showing interest in defender Odeluga Offiah, according to journalist Richard Cawley.

Nathan Jones led the Addicks to beat Leyton Orient in the League One playoff final to bring them back into the Championship after a five-year wait.

Jones was in high demand following Charlton Athletic’s promotion, with Cardiff City keen, but the club have tied him to a new five-year contract.

Now, the Addicks hierarchy must focus on bringing new players to the club, as former EFL star Adrian Clarke has advised them to make new signings in the attacking areas.

However, strengthening the defence looks to be high on the club’s agenda for now and they have identified a player from the top flight.

It has been suggested that Brighton’s academy graduate Offiah is a player on the Addicks’ shopping list for the summer window.

The Camden-born defender can play either as a central defender or a right-back and he started his youth career with Bromley.

Club Years Brighton (caretaker) 2014 Luton Town 2016-2019 Stoke City 2019 Luton Town 2020-2022 Southampton 2022-2023 Charlton Athletic 2024- Nathan Jones’ managerial history

Last season, League One side Blackpool had him on loan, where he was an important player for Steve Bruce’s side, making 40 league appearances.

Jones saw him up close in the same division the whole season, giving him ample chance to make an assessment and now Charlton are showing interest in him.

Offiah, 22, has ten senior appearances under his belt for the Seagulls, making six Premier League appearances in the meantime.

It remains to be seen if the Addicks will make an approach for the 22-year-old Brighton man in the upcoming days and weeks.

The prospect of moving to Charlton and playing in the Championship may well be one which appeals to the defender.