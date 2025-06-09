Getty Images

Rangers are expected to move slowly in the early parts of the transfer window, but they have entered the race for Birmingham City target Kwame Poku, according to the Rangers Review.

The Ibrox outfit now have former Southampton boss Russell Martin as their new boss ahead of the upcoming season after he was handed a three-year deal as head coach.

They had a subpar last campaign and have already made numerous changes to the club’s hierarchy following a takeover from investors including the 49ers.

The transfer window is now open as well and they are plotting their business to have a much better upcoming campaign.

Peterborough United’s 23-year-old wide forward Poku is a player they are now interested in, but Championship outfit Birmingham City also like him.

However, the Gers are not expected to make quick movements in the window, as they have made some big changes at the top end of their club.

Blues are back in the Championship now and they are expected to be ambitious in the transfer market to push for another promotion up to the Premier League.

Player Position Ben Davies Centre-back Scott Wright Winger Rangers stars on loan at Birmingham City

Birmingham City’s chiefs are looking to give their full backing to Chris Davies and soon-to-be free agent Poku has been on their radar for a while.

However, alongside Rangers and Blues, the Cryodon-born has suitors from Germany as well.

Poku had an injury-hit last season at the Posh, where he missed around 20 games due to a hamstring injury, but still managed to chip in with 12 goals and eleven assists in only 31 all-competition games.

Now it remains to be seen if Blues will be able to take advantage of Rangers’ slow start to the transfer window and take Poku to St Andrew’s.

Birmingham are across a number of targets and have expressed an interest in signing NEC Nijmegen winger Sontje Hansen.